Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in close cooperation with aviation and artillery has successfully repelled three enemy attacks close to Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 285 Ukrainian troops, and seven motor vehicles during the day.

◽️ In counterbattery warfare, the Russian troops hit: one Grad MLRS vehicle and one French-made Caesar howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces in coordination with helicopters and artillery repelled three attacks launched by the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 5th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine close to Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured combat vehicles, and two pick-up trucks were neutralised.

▫️ One Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers have been obliterated during the day as part of the counter-battery warfare operation.

◽️ In South Donetsk direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/31105) the Vostok Group of Forces repelled an attack launched by AFU assault group of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Moreover, ground-attack aircraft inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry, 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Urozhainoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses amounted to over 120 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one D-20 gun.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 25th Airborne, 14th, 92nd, and 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkovka, Zagoruikovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by helicopters and ground-attack aircraft struck manpower and hardware of the 65th and 118th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and north of Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ Moreover, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 gun, and one U.S.-made M119 towed howitzer have been obliterated as part of counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy suffered losses of up to 45 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 gun.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware in 122 areas in the past 24 hours.

▫️ In addition, one self-propelled launcher of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system was hit on the position close to Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Armament repair and recovery facilities of the Kharkov Armoured Plant were hit by the Russian Armed Forces.

▫️ Workshops of an enterprise producing solid rocket fuel and explosives were obliterated near Pavlograd.

▫️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade was destroyed close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ In addition, 58 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the areas of Ploshchanka, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Krasnaya Gora, Shevchenko, Pobeda, Oktyabrskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye, Mirnoye, Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Peschanovka and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

▫️ In total, 483 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,417 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 air defence missile systems, 12,275 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,160 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,634 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,721 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.