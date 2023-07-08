BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fire Judgment Coming Toward the Sodom-Like World
The Last Days
The Last Days
33 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 07/08/2023

The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ (John 16:9 KJV)

Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)

and receive Salvation of your Soul.


https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI


And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)


Dear friends,

Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!


English - https://rb.gy/m3njff


Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m


in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼


Keywords
salvationraptureking james biblekjvend timeslast daysgreat tribulationday of christdispensationaljesusisgodbible believerssecond adventmillennium kingdom of jesus christworld gospel mission churchwgm church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy