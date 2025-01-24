Why YOU will miss the Pre-Trib Rapture

Are we truly on the brink of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture? In this thought-provoking sermon, Philip Shields from Light on the Rock explores the widely taught belief that Jesus Christ’s return for the Pre-Tribulation Rapture is imminent. Is this idea Biblical? Does Scripture really promise that all of God’s children will escape the end-time Tribulation?





This message challenges commonly held assumptions, delving into the origins of the Rapture doctrine—first introduced in 1830 by John Darby—and examining what the Bible truly teaches about God’s elect and their journey through the end times.





Prepare to question what you’ve heard and dig deeper into the Word of God. This sermon will not only make you think but encourage you to seek the truth directly from Scripture.





