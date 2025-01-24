BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why YOU will miss the Pre-Trib Rapture
The Hope of Israel Worldwide
The Hope of Israel Worldwide
6 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 7 months ago

Are we truly on the brink of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture? In this thought-provoking sermon, Philip Shields from Light on the Rock explores the widely taught belief that Jesus Christ’s return for the Pre-Tribulation Rapture is imminent. Is this idea Biblical? Does Scripture really promise that all of God’s children will escape the end-time Tribulation?


This message challenges commonly held assumptions, delving into the origins of the Rapture doctrine—first introduced in 1830 by John Darby—and examining what the Bible truly teaches about God’s elect and their journey through the end times.


Prepare to question what you’ve heard and dig deeper into the Word of God. This sermon will not only make you think but encourage you to seek the truth directly from Scripture.


Learn more by visiting Light on the Rock

www.lightontherock.org


Tune in 24/7 with Light on The Rock internet Radio on #zeno

https://zeno.fm/radio/light-on-the-rock/


#rapture #rapture_messages #pretrib #prophecy

Keywords
jesus christprophecyraptureend timeslast days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy