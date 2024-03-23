BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What the New $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds with YOUR Tax Dollars
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
83 views • 03/23/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 22, 2024


The House has passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September. But with only a day to review its text, do they even know what they passed? Glenn reviews some of the insane spending in this bill, including money for JORDAN’S border, transgender underwear for kids, and a whole bunch of earmarks and public private partnerships. So, will the Senate Republicans stand strong?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEhGGpXf9YA

Keywords
kidshousesenateborderjordanglenn beckspending billtrillionfundspublic private partnershipstax dollarsearmarkstransgender underwear
