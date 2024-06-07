End the Fed from the Bottom Up: The Founders' Plan You can Use Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The federal reserve is never going to end itself. And congress is not going to shut off its own private money printer. So it’s up to the people and the states - as the founders advised - to get the job done in support of the Constitution and liberty
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 7, 2024