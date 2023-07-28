ICE CUBE AND TUCKER GO VIRAL OVER VACCINE CHOICE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rapper and actor, Ice Cube, had a revealing conversion recently on Tucker on Twitter, about the backlash he received from Hollywood for turning down a $9 Million paycheck for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. His honest and eloquent answer to why he stuck to his convictions, has gone viral.
#IceCube #TuckerOnTwitter