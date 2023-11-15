© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn | 17 Updates + Is Musk Promoting Drug Use? Is BRICS Expanding January 1st 2024? What Is Elon Musk's GROK? Why Is Yuval Noah Harari an Anti-Virus for the Mind? Why Is Elon Musk Discussing Brave New World & SOMA? (See Description)
************************************************
UPDATE #1 - Upcoming EVENTS:
December 7th & 8th - 4 Tickets Remain for Clay Clark’s Business Growth Conference (America’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Conference Since 2005) - REQUEST TICKETS HERE: https://rumble.com/v3uc7km-business-conference-attend-the-highest-rated-and-most.html
December 15th & 16th - 634 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour Heads to Tulare, California (30 Minutes Outside of Fresno, CA)
**Learn More / WATCH: https://rumble.com/v3pmwvh-reawaken-america-tour-general-flynn-eric-trump.html
**Request Tickets to Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
**************************************************************************************************** CBDCs = The Ending of Freedom
Central Bank Digital Currencies = The Death to Freedom
The Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies = Surveillance State
************************************************
UPDATE #2 - I Am Sick to My Stomach Watching This Bullshit. Enough Is Enough. Especially On Veterans Day. - WATCH - https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1723449018057986233?s=20
************************************************
UPDATE #3 - Bitcoin | "U.K. Just Passed a Bill for Seizing Illicit Crypto.This Bill Finally Became Law On Thursday After Receiving the King's Approval." - Mark Moss + Problem = Woke Mind Virus Solution = Antivirus for the Brain - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3vjjb7-bitcoin-u.k.-just-passed-a-bill-for-seizing-illicit-crypto..html
************************************************
UPDATE #4 - GROK | "We Don't Know the Meaning of Life, But the More We Can Expand the Scope & Scale of Consciousness, Digital & Biological, the More We Are Able to Understand What Questions to Ask About the Answer That Is the Universe." - Elon Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3v3q74-grok-we-dont-know-the-meaning-of-life.html
************************************************
UPDATE #5 - De-Dollarization Momentum Builds As BRICS+ Adds 6 New Members On January 1st 2024 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3ui2w4-de-dollarization-momentum-builds-as-brics.html
Will The U.S. Dollar Collapse As a Reserve Currency? - Robert Kiyosaki, Clay Clark - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDhEYGasDJ4&ab_channel=TheRichDadChannel
************************************************
UPDATE #6 -
US Dollar sell-off triggers an earthquake in all major currency pairs, in the CPI aftermath - WATCH - https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-dollar-flattens-as-traders-gear-up-for-another-expected-decline-in-inflation-202311141230