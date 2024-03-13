BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How and Why Establishment Media Manipulates Humanity w/ Leo Hohmann
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
566 views • 03/13/2024

The establishment media uses a variety of tools to control the narrative and silence competing views and voices, explains longtime "mainstream media" reporter and editor turned independent journalist Leo Hohmann in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Hohmann, who served as editor of a major paper, describes how the establishment manipulates the news, and why this is so dangerous to humanity. He also offers tips and ideas on how humanity can fight back.


Related Articles:

How US Intel Agencies Manipulate Media & the Public https://thenewamerican.com/video/309399/


Deep State Propaganda Aided & Abetted Mass Murder, Tyranny, Hitler & Stalin https://thenewamerican.com/video/deep-state-propaganda-aided-abetted-mass-murder-tyranny-hitler-stalin/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
mediamedia manipulationintelligence agency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy