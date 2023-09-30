Why You Need to Drink More Water | Barbara O’Neill

Do we need to drink water? Aren’t there alternatives to water that are just as good? How much water should I drink a day? Don’t we get enough water from the foods that we eat? Adequate water intake benefits every part of the body and you can’t have optimal health if you’re not drinking enough water. Barbara O’Neill talks about how to drink enough water each day and offers advice to people who say, “Help! Water goes right through me.” She also shares a simple formula to calculate how much water you need each day.





Find out when is the best time to drink water and why you shouldn’t drink water with your meals. Learn why even mild dehydration can contribute to arthritis, digestive problems, headache, high blood pressure, constipation, colorectal cancer, and more.





New How To Country Channel Link:

/ @howtocountry5591





New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::

/ @truthmatters-shorts744





Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...

For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch

Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org

Join Us at Our Next Event!

https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/





#WhyYouNeedtoDrinkMoreWater #barbaraoneill #AmazingDiscoveries