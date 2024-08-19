© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/18/2024
Genesis 3:15 The Seed War
Intro: We are in a war. A spiritual war that dates back to creation and will finally end at the end of the Millennium when Satan and his fallen angel co-horts are cast into the lake of fire forever and ever. Until then Satan’s goal has been to destroy the seed of Jesus Christ and when that failed to destroy Israel His chosen seed and harass Jesus Christ’s followers and break the Abrahamic promise. You see the winner of the seed war wins it all! And we know who will win!