Sid Canoe The One True Narrative Episode 1: "The Jews, The Jab, Q, AI & Back to the Garden of Eden"

"...We're all in brand new territory and some of the things we're seeing certainly we've never seen before now let me assure you we will not waste your time we'll get right to the pertinent points and the pertinent threats as I'm sure most of you are aware of those some are still in a hypnotic state due to the being glued to the tube of the mainstream media somehow still so allow me to cater to them on occasion we'll talk about all these different angles of this great giant elephant, see everybody sees their own side of the elephant don't they and what you're going to find here that we will endeavor to show and to reveal the full elephant when we talk about the news and then other parts we will talk about this Bible angle. ...It's all mind blowing especially the level of talent out there and the researchers the doctors the scientists and spokespeople and a lot of people are beginning to panic you're never gonna hear that on this particular show and we are advanced students of this religious war now if you weren't familiar with the fact that it is a religious war, well welcome to that again where other shows might not touch on, you can't tell players without a program, who are the Jesuits! They are 1430% over represented in government and media and so we believe that Western Europe and the United States are under attack that it's a war, an asymmetrical war that means they can attack from any angle by any means and they're using the air and the water and the food and all of these different vectors in the medical field especially medical protocols I again advise all of my friends and students to stay out of the hospital to understand about health you should tune into Sid Canoe, we have a lot of really cutting edge stuff on how to battle vax damage and we'll hopefully give you ways that you might survive it..."

Each new episode viewers are invited to join Sid Canoe as he delves deep into some of the most controversial and intriguing topics of our time. With his sharp wit and incisive analysis, Sid breaks down the truth behind the Elites hidden agenda, exploring the hidden motivations and machinations of those who wield power behind the scenes.

From the dark legacy of the Nazis to the looming threat of the Apocalypse, Sid fearlessly tackles the most pressing issues of our time, illuminating the ways in which they are interconnected and offering insights into the forces that drive them.

Drawing on his extensive knowledge of history and religion, Sid also examines the role of the still small voice in guiding us towards truth and righteousness, and explores the complex relationship between prophets past and present.

With compelling interviews, stunning visuals, and a powerful narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, Sid Canoe's One True Narrative is a must-see for anyone who wants to understand the forces that shape our world today. Join Sid Canoe for his state of the Apocalypse Now and get ready to have your mind blown!

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

http://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

E-Mail: [email protected]

"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

OCTABLOG: http://octaman.blogspot.com

Medium https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio