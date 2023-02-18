BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liz Truss：The free world is in danger, with totalitarian regimes such as the CCP on the rise
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 02/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28ost75656

02/17/2023 At the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in Tokyo, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said, “The free world is in danger, with totalitarian regimes such as the CCP on the rise. Since it was the free world which enabled China's rise, it must be the free world which challenges its economic dominance before it's too late”.

02/17/2023 在东京举行的各国议会联盟中共问题会议上，英国前首相利兹·特拉斯说：“自由世界正处于危险之中，中共等极权主义政权正在崛起。既然是自由世界促成了中共的崛起，那么在为时已晚之前挑战其经济主导地位的也必须是自由世界”。

