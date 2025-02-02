BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shoppers Drug Mart pushing woke trans agenda
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
119 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored Content 
Didn’t Corporate Canada get the memo that we’re done with the woke trans agenda? 

Today on the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice is joined by podcaster and retired hockey player Shaun Newman, host of the Shaun Newman podcast. They discuss the cultural shift happening in Canada and around the world, where free speech is once again permitted and celebrated, and those pushing a woke agenda – including Shoppers Drug Mart – are being exposed. 

Candice details the conclusions of the Alberta Covid Response Report, and Shaun criticizes the government for how destroying public trust in institutions because they pushed an agenda and ideology, rather than using common sense. 

They also discuss the importance of good parenting, the Make America (and Canada) Healthy Again movement and RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing in Washington. They also discuss foreign interference in our elections, the importance of “women only” spaces, and the problem of obesity in the military and beyond.

Keywords
canadatrans agendaget woke go brokewokeismshoppers drug mart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy