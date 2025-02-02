Shoppers Drug Mart pushing woke trans agenda

Mirrored Content

Didn’t Corporate Canada get the memo that we’re done with the woke trans agenda?



Today on the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice is joined by podcaster and retired hockey player Shaun Newman, host of the Shaun Newman podcast. They discuss the cultural shift happening in Canada and around the world, where free speech is once again permitted and celebrated, and those pushing a woke agenda – including Shoppers Drug Mart – are being exposed.



Candice details the conclusions of the Alberta Covid Response Report, and Shaun criticizes the government for how destroying public trust in institutions because they pushed an agenda and ideology, rather than using common sense.



They also discuss the importance of good parenting, the Make America (and Canada) Healthy Again movement and RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing in Washington. They also discuss foreign interference in our elections, the importance of “women only” spaces, and the problem of obesity in the military and beyond.

