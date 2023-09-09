JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST 1: Romans 4:23-25; 5:1-11; 2 Corinthians 5:17-19, Sabbath 20230909

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST 1

Romans 4:23-25; 5:1-11; 2 Corinthians 5:17-19;

Ephesians 2:4-7; Colossians 1:12-23

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230909

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





By GOD’s Grace and Wisdom, His Holy Spirit wants to remind us about another major Christian Doctrine, that is GOD’S JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH THROUGH CHRIST JESUS.

What is Justification by Faith? The Ministry is our Heavenly Father’s free Gift of Eternal Life to you and me through the propitiation or pacification Death and Resurrection of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

In order words, JUSTIFICATION can also be translated to mean JUST AS IF I HAVE NOT SINNED AGAINST GOD.

Let us hear how the Apostle Paul explained Justification over 2,000 years ago. Romans 4:23-25 says:

23 Now it was not written for his (that is Father Abraham’s) sake alone, that it was imputed or credited to him;

24 but for us (that is, all Christians) also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on Him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;

25 who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our JUSTIFICATION or NOT GUILTY OF SIN. Amen! (Romans 4:23-25)



In Romans 5:1-11, GOD’s Holy Spirit is reminding us of the Apostle Paul’s teaching on our Not Guilty status. He wrote:

Therefore, being JUSTIFIED BY FAITH, we have peace with GOD through our LORD Jesus Christ:

(This verse confirms for all true believers who have surrendered our lives by faith to Christ, that GOD sees us Just As If We Have Not Sinned.) Let’s continue:

2 by whom also we (Believers or Christians) have access by Faith into this Grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in Hope of the Glory of GOD.

3 And not only so, but we Glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;

4 and patience, experience; and experience, hope:

5 and hope maketh not ashamed; because the Love of GOD is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.

Yes, when we truly surrender our lives to GOD through our LORD Jesus Christ, He allows His Holy Spirit into our hearts.

6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.

7 For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die.

8 But GOD commendeth or demonstrated His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.

9 Much more then, being now JUSTIFIED by His Blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.

10 For if, when we were enemies (of GOD through sin of disobedience), we were RECONCILED to GOD by the death of His SON, much more, being RECONCILED, we shall be saved by His Life.

11 And not only so, but we also joy in GOD through our LORD Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the ATONEMENT or (RECONCILIATION). Amen! (Romans 5:1-11)

2 Corinthians 5:17-19

17 Therefore if any man or woman be in Christ, he or she is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

18 And all things are of GOD, who hath RECONCILED us to Himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the Ministry of RECONCILIATION;

19 to wit, that GOD was in Christ, RECONCILING the world unto Himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the Word of RECONCILIATION. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:17-19)

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online.

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation - or watch recordings at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch or view at www.FCGCHURCHES.org.



You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via: Skype link:

Please, click on the link below to worship with us: https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3 Thank you, with spiritual and physical holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM:

Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only Pastor Joshua Sampong FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ) [email protected]