BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Problem With Primitivism.
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
204 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
41 views • 04/06/2023

As well as the closely related anarcho-primitivism (a followed branch of philosophy therein anarchism). My video on artificial intelligence and human's natural hesitancy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-vTviM_5LQ For Naturosophy and the concept of Natural Authority, the idea is to let nature do thy bidding, if you truly care for it; especially for concepts grand concerning many peoples and not just yourself, as only you know yourself the best. What is intended will be taught to us in time, as time tells all truth. We cannot attach ourselves to an identity that presupposes all of nature according to man's whim. All we can do is educate and do our own part, as well as admit to our own ignorance. We must be careful with any "greater good" justification, as we are not nature to decide how other people's lives must be lived. We can do more harm than good assuming knowledge without recognizing ignorance. We should always return to nature as it is truth or reality, the question always remains however, if we know. Knowledge is always evolving, so shall we. Many will assume a "return to nature" without even recognizing that such entails the very concept of anarchism to begin with, regardless of primitivism. Refer to my recent book: https://nita.one/order For learning about the potential problems with artificial intelligence, refer to the chapter "Natural Intelligence" in my book Sapientia Naturae: https://www.amazon.com/Sapientia-Naturae-Wisdom-Cory-Endrulat-ebook/dp/B09YKYBP73 https://www.amazon.com/Sapientia-Naturae-Guidebook-Naturosophy-Wisdom-ebook/dp/B0BS9R5GRF Documentary on Natural Intelligence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_7nD_wV0ew - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.usAll My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #primitive #primitivism #anarchoprimitivism #anarchism #anarchy #nature #naturallaw #naturelove #naturelover #naturelovers #philosophy #thinking #politics #political #interesting #intriguing #shocking #surprising #powerful #reality #realization #actualization #statism #voluntaryism

Keywords
freedompoliticspoliticaltruthexercisephilosophyhappinesspropertypracticepursuit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy