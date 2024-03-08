Friday Night Open Lines March 8 2024

Friday Night Open Lines -- your chance to be a part of Liberty Radio history. Call in and talk with thedrizl and the rest of the Liberty Radio community as we begin closing out another week in covidland.

NOTES:

United's Boeing 737 Max Jet Veers Off Runway In Houston, Marking Third Incident In Week - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tire-separates-boeing-777-crushes-cars-san-francisco-parking-lot

Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says - CNN https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/07/health/lsd-anxiety-fda-breakthrough-therapy-wellness/index.html

Report: Federal Government Asked Big Banks to Surveil Purchases of VPNs and Gift Cards, Transfers to Crowdsourcing Sites - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/federal-government-big-banks-surveil-purchases-vpns-gift-cards

PATENT: Apple Airpod that reads brainwaves https://twitter.com/Andercot/status/1765646849107804370

Customers are pulling their cash from NYCB, but it’s no bank run - Yahoo Finance https://finance.yahoo.com/news/customers-pulling-cash-nycb-no-152159339.html

Category 5 Hurricane Otis Was Mexico's Record-Costliest Tropical Cyclone, NHC Report Says https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2024-03-07-hurricane-otis-mexico-costliest-nhc-report