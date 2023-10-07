Biden To Resume Border Wall Construction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden's administration will add sections to a border wall to prevent illegal immigrants crossings from Mexico. One Americas John Hines has more.
