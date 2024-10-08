© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before and after video highlights Gaza devastation.
One year on from Hamas’ October 7 attacks, the people of Gaza are left with little more than ruin, rubble, and regret. Gaza City is unrecognizable in parts, completely destroyed in others. This video shows what was, and what has become, of Gaza, after a year of intense fighting.