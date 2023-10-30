BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TruPlay is a High-Quality Gaming Experience Loaded With Biblical Truths - Brent Dusing
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
25 views • 10/30/2023


Only a third of American children today believe in God. Anxiety, suicide, and depression are at all-time highs among teens and tweens, primarily because of the horrible content they are being exposed to online. This is a problem that Brent Dusing is passionate about addressing, and as a solution, he developed TruPlay. TruPlay is an innovative gaming suite that provides kids with a clean, high-quality gaming experience loaded with plenty of fun and Biblical lessons. Kids are spending over 50 hours a week on video games, so why not give them something to play that provides various uplifting moral lessons to help them develop a Godly character? TruPlay is a safe, Christian alternative to today’s gory and godless video game market. 



TAKEAWAYS


There are no ads or murky chat rooms included with a TruPlay subscription - it’s safe and clean


If you’re concerned about toxic media being fed to your kids, support a Biblical-based gaming platform - TruPlay - and subscribe today


Less than half of Americans go to church - the lowest level of church attendance since the 1940s


TruPlay currently reaches more than seven million gamers



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

TruPlay Mission Video: https://bit.ly/3PYMfSB

They Sold Their Souls Download: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUPLAY

Website: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truplaygames

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truplaygames/

X: https://twitter.com/TruPlayGames

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruPlay-Games


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



