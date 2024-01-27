Create New Account
Trump Ordered to Pay 83M to Nut Job -- Blind Justice is Enraged
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago

What happened to the 1st amendment, blind justice, a fair trial? Weaponized justice system what is Trump to pay E Jean Carroll $83 million for denying the charges after found guilty in unfair trial by jury in New York City.

Keywords
democratsrepublicansdonald trumpjusticeanderson cooperus politicsnew york cityliarsclown worldweaponized justice systemblind justicee jean carroll83 million verdictpolitical witchhuntnut job

