Trump Ordered to Pay 83M to Nut Job -- Blind Justice is Enraged

What happened to the 1st amendment, blind justice, a fair trial?
Weaponized justice system what is Trump to pay E Jean Carroll $83 million for denying the charges after found guilty in unfair trial by jury in New York City.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.