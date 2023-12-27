Man Without a Country - Chapter 24

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
“Pull over at the next phone booth,” Ari told the driver. “I just remembered an important call I have to make. See, that one up ahead… on the right. I’ll just be a minute.”
Inside the booth, Ari dialed Roger’s office at the consortium’s headquarters—a number that Roger had never given him and would be surprised to discover that he knew. The receptionist gave him to Roger’s secretary.
“I’m sorry, but Mr. Dunn is in a meeting right now. May I take a message and have him call you?”
“You can tell Mr. Dunn that the man he’s looking for is calling,” said Ari evenly, “and if he’s not on the line in thirty seconds, I’m hanging up!”
Roger was on the phone almost immediately. “Hello?”
“Good afternoon.”
“How did you get this number? Where are you?”
