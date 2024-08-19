An American with Russian citizenship, who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, carries out combat missions with servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces as part of a motorized rifle unit of the Center group of forces.

A former American citizen, now a Russian serviceman with the call sign "Boston", serves as a reconnaissance drone operator in a UAV platoon.

"Boston" served 10 years in the US Air Force, several years in the Massachusetts National Guard and two years as a city councilor. After delving into international politics, he decided to visit Russia and after some time decided to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Will is now a reconnaissance drone operator. The team has accepted him and trusts him with the most difficult combat missions.