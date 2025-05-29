BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Murdered Over FaceTime: Grace Schara’s Story the Media Refuses to Air | Justice Is Coming
19-year-old Grace Schara was killed in a hospital following deadly government COVID protocols—while her parents screamed for doctors to save her over FaceTime. This shocking and heartbreaking case is now setting global legal precedent for justice and accountability in medical freedom.


Grace’s father, Scott Schara, returns with critical updates and a call to action for every American family. If it happened to Grace, it can happen to your child.


Visit https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home to learn what really happened, take action in your community, and help the Schara family expose the truth.

