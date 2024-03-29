Video - Hamas’ Military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - Attack with a Rocket-Propelled Grenade against a Residential Building Occupied by Israeli Troops near Nasir Hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released video footage showing an attack with a rocket-propelled grenade against a residential building occupied by Israeli troops close to the Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the group, several soldiers were killed in the attack, while others were wounded and evacuated in a helicopter.