What to do when it feels like the world is FALLING APART
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 18, 2023


The news cycle can be intense sometimes. It can feel like the world is falling apart and turning inside out. And, as Glenn knows all too well, our personal lives can also feel like that. But in this clip, Glenn shares the one thing that has helped him look at suffering in a different, more joyful, light: With faith, realize that "things aren't being done TO you...Whatever's happening in your life is happening FOR you." And sometimes, all we can do in response is to serve others.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwtDeIkKlQU

Keywords
worldglenn beckkeyfalling apartwhat to donews cycleserve others

