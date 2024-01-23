John Stossel | Socialism Myths Series

John Stossel | Socialism Myths: Part 2
Democratic socialists say, “We don’t mean Cuba or the Soviet Union… we mean countries like Sweden. But Sweden ISN’T socialist. No Scandinavian country is.
See Part1 of our series: Socialist Myths:
https://rumble.com/v413lla-socialism-myths-part-1.html?mref=x3y6f&mrefc=14
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.