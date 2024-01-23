John Stossel | Socialism Myths Series

John Stossel | Socialism Myths: Part 2

Democratic socialists say, “We don’t mean Cuba or the Soviet Union… we mean countries like Sweden. But Sweden ISN’T socialist. No Scandinavian country is.





See Part1 of our series: Socialist Myths:

