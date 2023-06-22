BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DIVERSITY Gone WRONG! Titanic Sub LOST & RUNNING Out of Air Due to CEO Stockton Rush Being RACIST!
453 views • 06/22/2023

An unwinnable race against the clock is taking place in the Atlantic Ocean as an OceanGate vessel lost communication on Sunday and is hours away from total oxygen depletion.

There are signs of life, as reported by DHS and the Coast Guard, but the chances this recovery mission of 5 people lost in the ocean changes to a reclamation project remains sky high.

Stories from people who have been onboard the Titan submarine paint a very disturbing picture. Electrical malfunctions, launch delays and VIDEO GAME CONTROLLERS???

The CEO of the company, Stockton Rush, proudly pilots the sub with a modded Logitech controller because he couldn't be asked to hire "50-year-old, military white guys," because they aren't "inspirational."

Those naval veterans might not make you feel a certain way, but they may have kept you and the 4 other passengers alive.

Sources:
New York Post 1: https://nypost.com/2023/06/21/titanic-sub-terrifying-animation-predicts-how-far-its-sunk/
NYP2: https://nypost.com/2023/06/21/titanic-submarine-searchers-detect-banging-near-area-where-submersible-vanished/
NYP3: https://nypost.com/2023/06/21/former-titanic-sub-passenger-dubs-dive-a-suicide-mission/
NYP4: https://nypost.com/2023/06/21/why-stockton-rush-didnt-hire-50-year-old-white-guys-for-titanic-sub-tours/

Further Info:

https://gab.com/LaResistance/posts/110582286586361620

Mirrored - Don Khan Swaylo

Keywords
oceangateocean gatetitanic submarinesubmarine losttitanic expeditionlost submarinediversity hiresvideo game controller
