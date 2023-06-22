DIVERSITY Gone WRONG! Titanic Sub LOST & RUNNING Out of Air Due to CEO Stockton Rush Being RACIST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An unwinnable race against the clock is taking place in the Atlantic Ocean as an OceanGate vessel lost communication on Sunday and is hours away from total oxygen depletion.
There are signs of life, as reported by DHS and the Coast Guard, but the chances this recovery mission of 5 people lost in the ocean changes to a reclamation project remains sky high.
Stories from people who have been onboard the Titan submarine paint a very disturbing picture. Electrical malfunctions, launch delays and VIDEO GAME CONTROLLERS???
The CEO of the company, Stockton Rush, proudly pilots the sub with a modded Logitech controller because he couldn't be asked to hire "50-year-old, military white guys," because they aren't "inspirational."
Those naval veterans might not make you feel a certain way, but they may have kept you and the 4 other passengers alive.
