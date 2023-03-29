An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Comprehend how the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled

Legal is NOT Lawful; a Person is NOT a living human being; the laws that you allow to rule over you, and govern you, are CORPORATE STATUTES. Your "government" is a PRIVATE CORPORATION; your police forces, your fire services, are PRIVATE CORPORATIONS; your "judicial" system, your court, is a PRIVATE CORPORATION.





NONE OF THEM HAVE LAWFUL JURISDICTION OVER YOU, UNLESS YOU GIVE IT TO THEM.





KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, and this essential knowledge has been purposely & deliberately witheld & obscured from all of us, and from our forebears, for centuries, so that the centuries old plan for a hostile corporate 'globalist' cabal takeover of the entire planet, of all life on the planet, and of all wealth of the planet, could be executed, and all humans that will still live, could then be trapped in absolute enslavement to the corporate globalist crime syndicate.



We NOW find ourselves in the FINAL phase of this hostile takeover. It can still be stopped, when we AWAKEN TO THE TRUTH, and we STOP OUR COLLABORATION WITH IT.