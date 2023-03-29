BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Comprehend how the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 03/29/2023

Legal is NOT Lawful; a Person is NOT a living human being; the laws that you allow to rule over you, and govern you, are CORPORATE STATUTES. Your "government" is a PRIVATE CORPORATION; your police forces, your fire services, are PRIVATE CORPORATIONS; your "judicial" system, your court, is a PRIVATE CORPORATION.


NONE OF THEM HAVE LAWFUL JURISDICTION OVER YOU, UNLESS YOU GIVE IT TO THEM.


KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, and this essential knowledge has been purposely & deliberately witheld & obscured from all of us, and from our forebears, for centuries, so that the centuries old plan for a hostile corporate 'globalist' cabal takeover of the entire planet, of all life on the planet, and of all wealth of the planet, could be executed, and all humans that will still live, could then be trapped in absolute enslavement to the corporate globalist crime syndicate.


We NOW find ourselves in the FINAL phase of this hostile takeover. It can still be stopped, when we AWAKEN TO THE TRUTH, and we STOP OUR COLLABORATION WITH IT. 

Keywords
nwonew world orderlegalcorporatelawfulhostile takeoveran introduction to the occult art of law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy