REPORTER: "Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" BIDEN: "Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," and just look at Blinken squirm before the reporter gets the question out...