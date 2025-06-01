© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CME HAS ARRIVED AND STORMS ARE UNDERWAY: A halo CME struck Earth's magnetic field on June 1st at 0542 UTC. The impact sparked a series of moderate (G2) to severe (G4) geomagnetic storms, which are still underway more than 18 hours later. So far, Northern Lights have been photographed as far south as latitude +30 N on the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico / America.