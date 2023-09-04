BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Amos & 4th Angel. God Will Slay All SDA Pastors. Hurricane Idalia. Outbreak of Meningococcal Disease
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
09/04/2023

The Book of Amos speaks of judgment to come upon Seventh Day Adventists and America. It mentions the 3rd and 4th trangressions and this points us to the 3rd and 4th Angel.


The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present Truth https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW


Virginia declares statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease: 'Rare but serious'

Five out of 27 patients have died, but health department says 'risk to Virginia's population is low' Death toll rises amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Poland


Health officials link illnesses to unpasteurized milk sold at central Minnesota farm. State health officials are warning anyone who recently purchased unpasteurized milk from a central Minnesota farm to throw it away as it has been linked to eight cases of cryptosporidiosis and one case of E. coli.


Texas eighth graders will soon be required to learn about climate change. But not without a showdown over textbooks.


Recovery efforts are focused on power restoration in Florida communities as sweltering heat moves in after Hurricane Idalia


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#Amos

#4thAngel

#Meningococcal


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

climate changesdabible prophecyseventh day adventistamose colilegionnaires diseasesda sermon4th angelhurricane idaliavirginia outbreakmeningococcalrare virginia diseaseprophet amospoland outbreakillness linked to cows milkhurricane idalia damageclimate change textbooks
