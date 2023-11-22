BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Vows Extermination, Ignoring World Demand to End Gaza Genocide, w As’ad Abukhalil (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
51 views • 11/22/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/gsbwUT-p8vo?si=rk71qUkC77naAuxo

20 Nov 2023

The Israelis and their US sponsors have created a world where it’s normal to fire on hospitals, journalists and UN workers while killing 5,500 children in 45 days.


Rania Khalek will be joined by Prof. As’ad Abukhalil for a special live episode of Dispatches to discuss the genocide in Gaza, western double standards and racism towards Palestinians, Israel’s bad propaganda, and growing resistance from the Middle East to the streets of the US.

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
