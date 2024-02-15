Delusion vs.Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because to the rejection of God and His statutes, a strong delusion has been released against the nations and the people. Where there is no truth and righteousness has been rejected, there will be no justice for the people. The Lord requires the Body of Christ to embrace the truth and not be deceived by the culture.