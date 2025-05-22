BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2011 No Coincidence When I was Jailed Why was Hillary at the NIH?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
151 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: What is this post all about? And why did you feel the need to post it?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: So that's the NIH criminal center, you see there, NIH Clinical Center. It is 2011, why don't we just say, right around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and this is a little award ceremony. And why is Killary, who was then Secretary of State, why is she standing in the NIH criminal center? And why don't we just say, from my right, looking at the screen to Francis Collins getting an award to this guy to the very left.

So Francis Collins, head of the NIH starting in 2009, critical the years, Tony Fauci, of course, who thought he weaponized HIV with his gain of function and put it in everybody in the Hepatitis B shot. But of course, we all know now he doesn't own the patents, Judy Nolde, Frank and Sandy Ruscetti, and the National Cancer Institute, including the taxpayers. There's Killary right in the middle of the screen in 2011. Here's Harold Varmus, who came back to head only the National Cancer Institute in 2010, to take care of a little problem called Frank Ruscetti, who discovered everything. And he's the genius. I'm just the mouth, and I learned very well. I'm a very good student. I memorized every word he ever said. Next to him is the head of the DEA Drug Enforcement Agency, and they're giving all our cannabinoids, cannabis, terpenes, a schedule one drug that has no medical benefit, that we've done since at least 1999 when I led the lab of antiviral drug mechanism to some Israeli guy and I presented this at the truth about cancer. October 12, 2019.

2019 The Truth About Cancer conference presentationtps://rumble.com/v6totg1-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-are-the-airport-leidos-machines-what-is-ripple.html

When I was J6ed in 2011 why were they at the NIH Criminal Center?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/when-i-was-j6ed-in-2011-why-were-they-at-the-nih-criminal-center

100% correct, Judy has never been charged with any crime: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/100%25-correct-judy-has-never-been-charged-with-any-crime

My books are my legal defence: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Audio Books: https://www.audible.com/author/Judy-Mikovits/B00J08WTDE

2019 TheTruthAboutCancer conference presentation: https://tinyurl.com/JudyMikovitsTTACAnaheim2019

healthnewshillary clintontruthnihmikovits
