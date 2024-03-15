Former Border Patrol Agent Has NEVER SEEN Illegal Immigration This BAD

Glenn Beck





Mar 14, 2024





Randy Clark was a Border Patrol agent for over 32 years, from the Reagan administration to the Trump administration. But he tells Glenn Beck that he has “NEVER” seen anything like the border crisis that President Biden “unleashed.” In fact, he admits that over the past 3 years of the illegal immigration surge, he has had “no advice to give Border Patrol agents I meet… I cannot tell them how to cope with this” because of how unprecedented it has been. Randy also weighs in on something just as concerning: Are we being told the full truth from either the Right OR Left about the border? This is the subject of the newest Blaze Originals documentary, “Texas vs. The Feds: How The Elites Use The Border Crisis Against Us.” Randy dives into one of the questions raised in the documentary: What was discussed at a secret meeting earlier this year between Secretary of State Alejandro Mayorkas and the President of Mexico? And how do the cartels fit into all of this?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0xlIRD27Fs