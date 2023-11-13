SCGP - Listener Questions - Biblical Cosmology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We explore some quick points on Biblical Cosmology, because of a question asked by a listener.
Send questions to [email protected]
I will try to answer your questions from my perspective.
Follow this link to the audio Episodes which are more up to date:https://open.spotify.com/show/35nzguSI2KYQvtWo9zEGRy
#flatearth
#bible
#cosmology
#jesus
#earth
#firmament
#sun
#moon
#stars
#questions
#saved
#bible truth
#truth
#jesus