Quo Vadis





Sep 19, 2023





Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for September 18, 2023.





Our Lord Jesus Christ's message to Luz de Maria follows here:





My beloved children, receive my love.





YOU ARE MY CHILDREN AND I PROTECT YOU SO THAT YOU ARE NOT PREY TO EVIL.





YOU CONTINUE ON THE PATH OF PERDITION ADOPTING ALL SIN AS PART OF EVERYDAY LIVING.





They treated me with respect and holy fear, but today I am the object of ridicule and My Law is continually separated from human creatures, calling the immoral, well, and liking the sinful.





They have transgressed My Law, they have come to worship pagan gods.





This generation confronts Me without bearing in mind that "I AM YOUR GOD".





They offend me, without thinking that they retreat spiritually, liking to crawl on the ground like snakes.





WOE TO THE RULERS who DELIVER THEIR COUNTRIES INTO THE HANDS OF THE EVIL ONE!





WOE TO THOSE RULERS, THE WEIGHT OF MY JUSTICE WILL FALL ON THEM!





They hear of wars without knowing why, they will see nations fight against nations and the powerful, feeling thirst for war will lead them to a Third World War.





My children will suffer from hunger, the water will continue to invade the countries and take them by surprise.





The earth opens in both places, the earth is shaken by strong earthquakes.





Dear children, they will make fun of you who do believe and maintain faith in My Word, but do not be of it; do not suffer for that, offer me your sorrows and pains; in the weight of My Cross I carried for you what you suffer today.





Beloved children, the sun takes you into the darkness.





The sun is sick and directs strong geomagnetic flares towards the Earth; prepare yourself with what is necessary for your subsistence.





The human creature rejects My Calls to prepare, I feel sorry for those creatures, in the dark they will not know how to behave and act, living on the mercy of those who believed and who have prepared.





Pray My children, pray, the earth continues to shake strongly.





Pray My children, pray for France and its president, the provocations of evil continue.





Pray My children, pray for Mexico, I suffer for the shaking of your land.





Remain IN PRAYER AND ACTION, BEING LOVE FIRST.





You are children of My Mercy and yet you despise it, the human creature wants to fend for themselves, but without Me.





Beloved children of My Heart:





I LOVE YOU ALL ARDENTLY AND I PROTECT YOU AT ALL TIMES IF YOU ALLOW ME TO.





The wind blows with greater force and leads some countries to suffer causing great devastation.





Some of My children have a heart of stone, those hearts will be treated harshly until they soften.





My children are recognized for their love for My Likeness, and to reach Me they must love with the same measure with which I love them.





I call on you to keep your faith strong.





The events on earth happen one after another without being able to help each other between countries.





The warning is close and yet My children are their farthest from Me.





Come to me now!





In your inner room and without masks, in the light of the Truth; see yourselves as you are so that you can change and convert.





Children, I love you, I bless you all.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





Our beloved Lord Jesus Christ has mentioned to me:





"Beloved daughter, those who respond to Me in a hurry and fight to be different looking for unity, understanding and fraternal love, will possess that indelible distinction of My Love, which is recognized by My Angelic Legions so that they help them especially in moments of greatest danger.





Daughter, tell your brothers and sisters to hurry on the path of conversion, it's urgent."





With faith we hope and with great certainty we will be able to be better children of God.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svvEyf-_Ifg