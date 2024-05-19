Judy Carroll on the Human Ladder and Reincarnation - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. This is the second in a series of videos that Judy Carroll is making, as a faculty member at our new University Galacticus (UG) venture. We will had Q & A after her lecture, in Part 2 of 2.

Judy has experenced the Grey ETs for over 40 years and is the author of five books.





Talk description:

We are all One. An acceptance of reincarnation is vital to bring us to a realization of this. In the Greater Reality, Time and Space do not exist. Because of this, we are actually experiencing multiple lives right NOW.

All of these lives are manifestations of our Soul Self, which is multi-dimensional. In other words – omnipresent and omniscient, being an aspect of God/Source Consciousness. The Human Ladder is an illustration of these deepening and expanding levels of conscious awareness.





To quote Buddhist nun, Tenzin Palmo: The whole point of spiritual practice is not to get visions but to get realizations, A realization is the white transparent light at the centre of the prism; not the rainbow colours around it.





Our Soul Self exists simultaneously on all 10 levels, so the Human Ladder is our path to self-realization, the most important part of which is an acceptance of Reincarnation.





This acceptance, and in turn deeper understanding of reincarnation is vital on our journey of evolution back to Oneness. It’s the only way we can truly understand empathy towards ALL, which is the key to Oneness. Oneness is a more suitable name for God that is commonly used by more evolved off-planet cultures.





Reincarnation was taught by Jesus, but removed from Church Doctrine by the Emperors Constantine, at the Council of Nicea in 325 AD, and Justinian, at the 5th Ecumenical Council at Constantinople in the year 553 AD.





Short BIO

Judy Carroll is in Queensland, Australia, born there in 1952. Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.”





She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability. Judy received a major download of information when she was asked by her ET family to write a book on ET/Earth human contact, but from the ET perspective. She fulfilled this mission when Human by Day, Zeta by Night, was published in 2011 (Wild Flower Press) as a docu-drama book.





Judy covers the ET history of Earth, the hijacking by a rebel force and the subsequent manipulation of scriptural accounts of events that took place in the distant past. In Extraterrestrial Presence on Earth: Lessons in History, details are given of how this subtle manipulation of human minds continues to this day. It was when she was writing this book that Judy’s full comprehension awakened that she is a “blended” soul, which has allowed her to be consciously aware of both her human and Zeta aspects.





Judy is a sweetheart.





