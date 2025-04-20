Exciting News! School Parking Lot Work Begins After Easter!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have both good news and great news about the Oscar Antonio Ortiz Reyes school parking lot project! 🚧
Thanks to your generous donations, we’ve now raised $3,591.40 toward the $5,000 goal needed to build a safe drop-off and teacher parking area for the school. 🏫
🗓 Construction will start after Easter (Week of April 21st), and I will be filming the entire process for full transparency, including handing over the funds to the contractor.
However, we still need $1,409 to complete the project and ensure that 600 students and 32 teachers have a safe area free from traffic risks. If you can donate, please check the links below:
📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links
https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
🌟 Bonus Update: The school will also undergo a major renovation later this year (tiles, roof, and more), but this does NOT include the parking lot. That’s why our community effort is so important!
🙏 Thank you to everyone who has donated so far – every dollar helps! Let’s reach our goal and make a real difference for these kids!
