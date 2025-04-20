Exciting News! School Parking Lot Work Begins After Easter!

We have both good news and great news about the Oscar Antonio Ortiz Reyes school parking lot project! 🚧

Thanks to your generous donations, we’ve now raised $3,591.40 toward the $5,000 goal needed to build a safe drop-off and teacher parking area for the school. 🏫





🗓 Construction will start after Easter (Week of April 21st), and I will be filming the entire process for full transparency, including handing over the funds to the contractor.





However, we still need $1,409 to complete the project and ensure that 600 students and 32 teachers have a safe area free from traffic risks. If you can donate, please check the links below:





📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking





If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars





🌟 Bonus Update: The school will also undergo a major renovation later this year (tiles, roof, and more), but this does NOT include the parking lot. That’s why our community effort is so important!





🙏 Thank you to everyone who has donated so far – every dollar helps! Let’s reach our goal and make a real difference for these kids!





