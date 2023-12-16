REMEMBER THE GOLD RUSH??? -- December 15, 2023 SILVER RED ALERT!! India Opens Physical Silver Exchange & Imports 21Moz of SILVER in Nov! (Bix Weir)

Everything on the Demand Side of 2023 Silver is SCREAMING MASSIVE SILVER DEFICIT and yet the price hasn't moved all year! Something huge is about to break because from my count 2023 will run a Silver Supply/Demand Deficit of over 500M OUNCES...and it WON'T STOP THERE! The new mandates to TRIPLE solar panel installations SHOULD finally break the back of the silver riggers! Today India announced they have opened up their first physical silver exchange and the BANKS have not been invited to play in their exchange...at least not yet!! Get your physical silver and get ready to HUNKER DOWN!!

