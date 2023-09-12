Futuristic NEOM Contains Hidden Proof of The Ancient God

Saudi Arabia has embarked on a very ambitious new project. They have set aside a 26,500 square kilometer area, which is about the same size as Israel, to be used as a global model – a modern prototype - that will demonstrate to the world – real examples of highly advanced, technologically-equipped, cities of the future.





This new economic zone is called NEOM – The name is derived from the Greek word “Neo” (meaning “new”) and the letter “M”- which is the first letter of the Arabic word for “future” Mustaqbal. So this model is designed to be an example for mankind’s "New Future" of living.





An amazing fact is that within the NEOM resort are ancient archaeological sites that bear witness to the validity of the God of the Bible. Sites like, Mount Sinai, The Split-Rock of Horeb, the 12 wells of Elim, and the Red Sea Crossing. Sites that are documented in great detail by the Bible.





For hundreds of years, this area was “off-limits” to the rest of the world. However, with all the construction of the NEOM Mega-Project, the Saudi's have opened up these sites for all the world to see - as a final end-time witness!



