BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Futuristic NEOM Contains Hidden Proof of The Ancient God
Signs From Heaven
Signs From Heaven
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
89 views • 09/12/2023

Saudi Arabia has embarked on a very ambitious new project. They have set aside a 26,500 square kilometer area, which is about the same size as Israel, to be used as a global model – a modern prototype - that will demonstrate to the world – real examples of highly advanced, technologically-equipped, cities of the future.


This new economic zone is called NEOM – The name is derived from the Greek word “Neo” (meaning “new”) and the letter “M”- which is the first letter of the Arabic word for “future” Mustaqbal. So this model is designed to be an example for mankind’s "New Future" of living.


An amazing fact is that within the NEOM resort are ancient archaeological sites that bear witness to the validity of the God of the Bible. Sites like, Mount Sinai, The Split-Rock of Horeb, the 12 wells of Elim, and the Red Sea Crossing. Sites that are documented in great detail by the Bible.


For hundreds of years, this area was “off-limits” to the rest of the world. However, with all the construction of the NEOM Mega-Project, the Saudi's have opened up these sites for all the world to see - as a final end-time witness!


Keywords
saudi arabiamount sinaineom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy