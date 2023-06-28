Could You Go Pre Tech?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One approach to prepping/survivalism is to eschew technology and to embrace a "pre technology" lifestyle. This includes water/food retrieval and storage, transportation, and all manner of tools. Consider where technological "conveniences" can be bypassed in order to maximize preps and assure maximum ability to survive in a collapse-of-civilization situation. https://www.ammoland.com/2023/06/special-report-biden-weaponizing-irs-into-a-well-armed-paramilitary-force/?ct=t(RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN) Brandon Herrera video, testifying against ATF over reach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99du6kPh8eM eye witness or other evidence of ATF over reach or other malfeasance report to Matt Gaetz' office at gaetz.house.gov