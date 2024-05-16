MANDATED YOUNG STUDENT IS DEAD! SCHOOL GIVES HIM A SWINGING BENCH...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before 2021 I'd say yeah, maybe something different happened. But today I say well it must be the shot. Prove otherwise. Btw I don't see his autopsy follow up story. Should I hold my breath?
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://www.dailyitem.com/coronavirus/bucknell-requiring-students-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-next-fall/article_2fbfc5ae-b41e-11eb-a383-0bad853195ae.html
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2024/05/bucknell-pays-tribute-at-commencement-to-senior-who-died-unexpectedly.html
Coroner: No further details to be released in student death at Bucknell University
https://www.dailyitem.com/news/coroner-no-further-details-to-be-released-in-student-death-at-bucknell-university/article_87cbebbc-f046-11ee-869c-a384eea3e7b9.html
Mandatey Cohen
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZNW3g7l-JqI
