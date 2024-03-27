Putin Says Barack Obama Is a 'Legitimate Military Target' Following Moscow Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with “cold rage” to the Moscow concert hall bombings claimed by ISIS, according to Russian FSB sources who reveal the Kremlin has warned Washington that former president Barack H. Obama, known in Moscow as the father of ISIS, is now a legitimate military target.
Four suspects in the Moscow concert hall attack that killed at least 140 Russian citizens have been hauled before Moscow’s Basmanny district this week, but Putin will not be satisfied until those at the top of the organization, including their creators, are held to account.
Russia’s security service the FSB believes Obama’s bloody fingerprints are all over the scene of the atrocity and unfortunately for Obama, Putin’s strict honor code means there is only one punishment fit for the crime.
- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/