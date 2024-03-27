BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin Says Barack Obama Is a 'Legitimate Military Target' Following Moscow Attack
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2554 views • 03/27/2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with “cold rage” to the Moscow concert hall bombings claimed by ISIS, according to Russian FSB sources who reveal the Kremlin has warned Washington that former president Barack H. Obama, known in Moscow as the father of ISIS, is now a legitimate military target.

Four suspects in the Moscow concert hall attack that killed at least 140 Russian citizens have been hauled before Moscow’s Basmanny district this week, but Putin will not be satisfied until those at the top of the organization, including their creators, are held to account.

Russia’s security service the FSB believes Obama’s bloody fingerprints are all over the scene of the atrocity and unfortunately for Obama, Putin’s strict honor code means there is only one punishment fit for the crime.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
barack obamarussiaisisputininside jobmoscowterror attackconcert hall attackbasmanny
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy