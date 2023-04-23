© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: It took six years for people to force themselves to realize that the so-called "conspiracy" was a truth that the mainstream media and some government agencies were trying to suppress. COVID-19 did come from the Wuhan lab, and they did receive funding from the NIH and Fauci.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/19/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson电台节目：人们花了六年时间，迫使自己认识到，所谓的“阴谋”，其实是主流媒体和一些政府机构试图压制的真相。新冠病毒的确源自武汉实验室，他们确实得到了美国国立卫生研究院和福奇等人的资助。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平