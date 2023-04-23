BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID-19 did come from the Wuhan lab, and they did receive funding from the NIH and Fauci
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
9 views • 04/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f4inm4182

04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: It took six years for people to force themselves to realize that the so-called "conspiracy" was a truth that the mainstream media and some government agencies were trying to suppress. COVID-19 did come from the Wuhan lab, and they did receive funding from the NIH and Fauci.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson电台节目：人们花了六年时间，迫使自己认识到，所谓的“阴谋”，其实是主流媒体和一些政府机构试图压制的真相。新冠病毒的确源自武汉实验室，他们确实得到了美国国立卫生研究院和福奇等人的资助。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
