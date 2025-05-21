Save The Children: The Silent Genocide & Depopulation Agenda | Josh Reid

In this explosive Deep Dives episode, Josh Reid and Terry Beasley expose the dark roots of the global depopulation agenda—from eugenics courts and Planned Parenthood’s fetal trafficking to the psychological warfare behind abortion, transgenderism, and the destruction of the family.





Key Revelations:





Planned Parenthood’s Billion-Dollar Baby Parts Trade – How aborted children are sold for research.





Margaret Sanger’s Eugenic Legacy – The racist, anti-Christian origins of "birth control."





MKUltra & Communist Infiltration – How radical feminism, LGBTQ+ indoctrination, and transhumanism were weaponized to dismantle society.





The Epstein Connection – Child trafficking, blackmail, and elite control networks.





From Nazi Germany to Modern America – The shocking link between U.S. eugenics laws and Hitler’s regime.





Why This Matters:





400,000+ babies killed annually by Planned Parenthood—funded by YOUR tax dollars.





Missing border children tied to global trafficking rings.





The war on fertility through vaccines, poisoned food, and family court corruption.





This is Part 1 of a multi-series dive into the greatest silent genocide in history. Subscribe, share, and fight back.





