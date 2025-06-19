BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Iranian Strike on Tel Aviv - part 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
136 views • 2 months ago

Morning Iranian Strike on Tel Aviv📝

During the night and morning, Iran carried out a series of strikes on Israeli territory. 20-30 ballistic missiles were launched, some of which managed to bypass air defense systems. Impacts were recorded in Tel Aviv, as well as in the south in Beersheba.

One of the targeted objects was the "Soroka" medical center: several people were injured, the emergency room and other buildings suffered minor damage that does not affect the hospital's operability.

🖍And although the propaganda publications of pro-Iranian resources about the presence of a whole "Merkava" tank park under the hospital and claims about the military nature of the object are far-fetched (it is possible that they also come from Israeli PSYOP specialists, to show the "stupidity" of the Iranians), it was partially used for these needs as well.

🚩It is well known that wounded Israeli Defense Force servicemembers from the Gaza Strip were often evacuated by helicopter to "Soroka", including elite unit fighters and intelligence personnel.

🏳️The medical center is also located near strategic military and intelligence facilities, in particular on the territory of the Kiryat HaMemshala complex. These include special operations formations and the CyberSpark cyber cluster: they were likely targeted as well.

❗️So "Soroka" is no less a legitimate target in Iran's eyes than any other hospital in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli army carefully protects from medical personnel, patients and the delivery of aid.

#Iran #Israel.

⭐️@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
