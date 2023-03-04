HAVE A PLAN AND SURVIVE

Stop talking about it and make a plan. When it comes to un-wanted visitors, here is one plan that works.

*Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching. *





👉 Support the channel:

The Patreon https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

Buy Me A Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/

👉 Link-Tree (The Good Stuff):

https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#survival #shtf #prepper #bugoutbag #prepardness #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy