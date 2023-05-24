REPORT: Iran building new secret nuclear facility | The Record

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Tuesday's "The Record," Iran is building a new secret underground nuclear facility deep in the earth that is beyond the range of a U.S. bunker buster. NEWSMAX's John Huddy reports.
