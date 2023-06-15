© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This dolls house project applied proper building construction protocol (where possible). It was a happy hobby project to release the 'builder' in me. The main reason for the project was to build a 'closed' flight (of stairs) and an 'open' flight (of stairs). You may have to pause the video for a close look. Scale was a very tight 1:12. Enjoy.